WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Her Biggest 'Ick' In Pro Wrestling

One would think that Liv Morgan would notice some red flags or be sometimes turned off by her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but according to the Women's World Champion during a recent interview with "Happy Hour," there's nothing that gives her the "ick" more in professional wrestling than a competitor pulling her hair in the ring.

"Yeah, it actually just happened to me this past week. Charlotte Flair, like one of the most decorated women's wrestlers of all time. Ric Flair's daughter. I'm so much better than her. And I wrestled her to be in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament ... I beat her and I'm tapping her out 'cause I'm just that f*****g strong. She pulled my hair already in defeat 'cause she's just salty and I hated it. I had the ick."

Although Morgan would defeat Flair to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament, she would lose in the finals to IYO SKY at Night of Champions. Along with the crown, the "Genius of the Sky" also earned a world title opportunity at SummerSlam, and following her victory, she immediately challenged for Morgan's Women's World Championship. If SKY walks out of SummerSlam with the victory, she will capture her third world title on WWE's main roster since being called up in 2022. In addition, Morgan's match against SKY at SummerSlam is her first title defense, as she's yet to put the championship on the line since defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the gold at WrestleMania 42.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Happy Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.