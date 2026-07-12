Tony Khan Reflects On AEW World Title Stipulation Requested By Cody Rhodes, Adam Page

Years ago, not long after AEW first came into existence, then-EVP Cody Rhodes made a declaration: if he lost his world title challenge against Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019, he'd never again be able to compete for the championship. Rhodes eventually lost, and the stipulation generated a lot of criticism in the years that followed. Speaking on "Q101," AEW President Tony Khan addressed the situation.

"In the case of Cody, it was Cody's idea to do that," Khan stated. "I did have some reservations about it at that time, and he felt pretty strongly about it, and that's how it came to be. And I went along because I could see why he wanted to have that, and it would certainly build unpredictability around the event."

Khan maintains that the idea was successful on the initial night, but it became challenging to book around in the months and years that followed. The TNT Championship was created, at least in part, to give Rhodes a title that he could win and defend. It led to a rivalry with Darby Allin that Khan seems to consider one of the company's early highlights, but he reiterated that the idea of Rhodes being unable to challenge for the top title was not something that came from him.