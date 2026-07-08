Kevin Nash Commemorates Late NWO Members On Anniversary Of Landmark WCW Pay-Per-View

It was a milestone day on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, which served as the 30th anniversary of WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, an event remembered for Hulk Hogan revealing himself as the third man and joining The Outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, to form the New World Order. But while the day was a celebration for many, it was also a reminder to Nash that he is the only living member of the original nWo left, after Hall passed away in March 2022 and Hogan passed away one year ago in July.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nash posted a photo from outside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, the site of Bash at the Beach, showing him, Hall, and Hogan posing. He then took a moment to remember what he, Hall, and Hogan had accomplished on that fateful summer night, and commemorated his fallen comrades.

"Saw this on the marquee in front of the Ocean Center today," Nash said. "30 years ago, we created a piece of magic. Today, I felt sadness. Scott and Hulk have moved on. R.I.P NWO."

Even 30 years later, Hogan's surprise heel turn continues to be considered one of, if not the, greatest heel turns in the history of pro wrestling, and is widely seen as a turning point for WCW during the Monday Night Wars era. While the nWo storyline had already started when Hall and Nash joined WCW a few months earlier, the Hogan turn shifted the momentum firmly in WCW's favor, and the promotion would enjoy an 83 week period of "WCW Monday Nitro" defeating "WWE Raw" in the ratings.