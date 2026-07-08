Why Nic Nemeth Wants To See A Non-Finish In Upcoming AEW Dynamite World Title Match

One of the biggest AEW matches in recent memory won't take place at a pay-per-view, at least not initially. Kenny Omega is set to challenge AEW World Champion MJF on "AEW Dynamite," and if Omega loses, he can never challenge for the title again. While some fans are surprised the match is taking place on TV, there's always the chance the feud stretches out to AEW Redemption. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio" he's hoping for that outcome.

"For once, I'm rooting for a non-finish to get to a pay-per-view to let them have their 45 minutes of beating the hell out of each other, and then going whichever way they go," Nemeth said. "Something has to happen tonight. It can't just be a match. Some pieces need to fall into place. And I love it, because ... win or lose or non-finish, three ways, the story can still fit because all the pieces so far."

Nemeth said that Omega and MJF are two of the biggest stars in AEW since the very beginning, and he hopes those tuning in realize how big of a match it is. He said he's a big fan of stories playing out on television, and this feud is bigger than a TV feud, but the match is airing for free. However, he still wants to see the bout end in a time limit draw.

"'If we couldn't finish it in a 30 minute time limit on a TV show with other things going on, now we'll give it unlimited time,'" he said. "Now, that stipulation stays and now you've had a great TV story that bled into a pay-per-view story that got everyone talking."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.