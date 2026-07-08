Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Formation Of The NWO At WCW Bash At The Beach 1996

It's been 30 years since professional wrestling was changed for good, when Hulk Hogan was revealed as the now-infamous "third man" of the nWo, alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. Many within the industry are looking back at the now-historic event, including then-WCW official Eric Bischoff. On an episode of "83 Weeks," he discussed feeling like it wasn't that long ago.

"I look at [Hogan], now, in [photos] and I still can't believe he's not here," Bischoff said. "I still hear his voice from time to time, pops into my head. Same with Scott Hall. Obviously, [Hall] passed awhile ago, but I haven't really accepted that yet... When you say 30 years ago, it seems like forever and it seems like five minutes ago, in the sense that I still feel like I should be getting a phone call from Scott or Hulk anytime now."

Bischoff discussed how infamously, Hogan wasn't sure if he wanted to turn heel for the first time in his already-lengthy career. Sting was on deck to become the third man if Hogan changed his mind at the last moment, but Bischoff doesn't think "The Icon" would have been the leader of the nWo.

"Just looking at the characters, the personalities, I would say probably not," he said. "I think at that point, it would have been Kevin who would have probably taken that lead role."

As Bischoff and Conrad Thompson were talking about other options for the "third man," Bischoff revealed he hadn't ever thought of Lex Lugar. Bischoff said now, he realized that wouldn't have been a bad idea, but it was never discussed.

"Would it have been as big as Hulk Hogan? Absolutely not," he said. "Would it have been pretty damn good? Yeah, it could have been."