WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Details Convincing Hulk Hogan To Turn Heel In WCW

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has set the record straight on when he decided that Hulk Hogan would be the third man in nWo.

Bischoff, during a recent interaction with the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, disputed Hogan's claim that it was his idea to turn heel in WCW. He recalled the instance when he came up with the radical idea to make Hogan a bad guy in the promotion, which Hogan rejected at first.

"About eight months before Hulk Hogan turned heel, I went down to Florida during the middle of the week because I wanted to talk to Hulk about the possibility of him turning heel, because the red and yellow thing wasn't working as well as it used to by that time. He wasn't getting the reactions that he was used to, we were all seeing it nobody wanted to say anything, but it was kind of not working," said Bischoff. "So I thought, well I'm just going to go down and put my salesman hat on, you know, pretend I'm selling pop-out caps door to door and I'm going to try to convince Hulk Hogan into turning heel."

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he met Hogan at his house in Florida, where he was offered a beer and pitched his idea to Hogan. However, "The Hulkster" appeared unimpressed by the pitch and politely asked Bischoff to leave, on the pretext of picking up his children from school.

