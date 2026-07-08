Eric Bischoff Comments On Sheamus Leaving WWE, Potential Future Destinations

It was recently revealed that Sheamus will soon depart WWE after choosing not to re-sign a restructured contract extension. After almost 20 years with the company and a host of accolades earned, "The Celtic Warrior" will soon be a free agent. Former executive director of "WWE SmackDown," Eric Bischoff commented on his departure on "83 Weeks," and said despite not knowing him well, the pair got along.

"When it was announced I was coming in, back in 2019 as a director for 'SmackDown,' one of the first people in WWE to reach out to me was Sheamus," he explained. Sheamus was injured at the time, and this was before I even officially started... He knew they were thinking about bringing him back and he wanted to get together and talk about his character. I loved his character... But, I was tired of seeing the parody, if you will... of the typical Irish character. I saw so much more in him."

Bischoff said they didn't get the chance to work together. He said with 19 years in WWE, and having been a world champion, he suspects money isn't a driver for Sheamus. He said it's likely more about the performance and adrenaline rush, but if he can't get in front of WWE-level crowds, he pondered what Sheamus should do.

"I would leverage that success and I would pick and choose my shots," Bischoff said. "If I got a big shot down in AAA and it sounded like fun, and I got the chance to work with somebody that I hadn't worked before... and that opportunity was available to me in AAA, or available to me as a one-off in AEW or even New Japan, take it. Have fun."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.