Major Update On Sheamus's WWE Future

The WWE Universe will reportedly soon say goodbye to Sheamus.

According to Fightful Select, Sheamus' existing WWE contract is set to expire in the imminent future, with the former WWE Champion opting not to sign a new one with the company. This decision reportedly came after WWE approached Sheamus with a restructured contract extension offer, which he in turn quickly turned down.

With Sheamus now set to leave WWE, he will be a free agent amongst the professional wrestling space for the first time in 19 years. He initially joined WWE in 2007 following a successful tryout.

After spending time in WWE's developmental territories, "The Celtic Warrior" made his main roster debut in 2009, the same year in which he famously defeated John Cena at TLC to win his first WWE Championship. Three more world title reigns came in the years following, as did multiple United States and tag team title runs. In between, Sheamus also enjoyed Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring wins.

WWE fans last saw Sheamus in a ring on the November 17, 2025 edition of "WWE Raw." There, he teamed with Cena and Rey Mysterio to take on The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, just weeks before Cena retired from in-ring competition. A shoulder injury forced Sheamus to undergo surgery and withdraw from "The Last Time is Now" tournament shortly after.

Word of WWE wanting to "restructure" talent contracts isn't new as the company reportedly sought to do the same thing with a number of other stars in recent months. Some names, such as Sheamus' old rivals Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, rejected the corresponding pay cut. Others were said to have accepted it in order to remain with WWE.