Sheamus Recalls Beating John Cena For WWE World Title: 'That's The Creme De La Creme'

Just 166 days after debuting on WWE television, Sheamus captured the company's biggest prize, the WWE Championship. "The Celtic Warrior" did so in dramatic fashion by sending John Cena, the arguable face of WWE, through a table at WWE's 2009 TLC pay-per-view. During a recent edition of the "Raw Recap," Sheamus looked back on the major career milestone, noting that it also marked a personal dream come true.

"When I look back, and obviously it came so fast, that was the goal for me always was to not just make up the numbers, but to be successful and obviously win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. That's the creme de la creme," he said. "I grew up watching this sport, this entertainment, whatever you want to call it. I didn't miss Saturday Night's Main Event. I didn't miss the Saturday morning shows, and through to the New Generation all the way up to the Attitude Era. I was a massive fan, and that's a dream everybody has who watches WWE."

At the time of his title win, Sheamus had been working under the WWE banner for two years, beginning with a stint in its developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling. Given that dynamic, Sheamus still felt relatively "green" within the WWE landscape, especially on the main roster. Still, he knew he possessed unique qualities that made him stand out.

"I knew I had intensity that nobody else had, and that's really what that's kept me unique, as well as my skin color and red hair and my accent being Dublin, but I think that the intensity is something that I've always really kind of leaned into."

Sheamus' first reign as WWE Champion spanned 70 days. Cena eventually dethroned him by winning the 2010 Elimination Chamber match for the respective title.