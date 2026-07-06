Sheamus Moved To Alumni Section Of WWE's Roster Amid Departure Reports

Similarly to The New Day opting to resign after refusing to take a pay cut, it's disappointing that Sheamus is leaving WWE without a proper final run, especially since he was one of the promotion's most reliable performers for nearly two decades. However, over the past four years, Sheamus was not exactly set up for success, with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the company's creative team often underutilizing the Irish star, despite the injuries he's dealt with.

When Triple H took over as WWE CCO in 2022, Sheamus was initially being featured in prominent storylines, with his rivalry against GUNTHER arguably being one of the best feuds of his entire career. More than anything, Sheamus was determined to win the Intercontinental Title, as it was the only championship that had eluded him during his 19-year run, but no matter how many times he was positioned to capture the gold, the company never pulled the trigger on having him win it. One of Sheamus' best attempts at capturing the title was at WrestleMania 39 when he fought GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match, but after failing to emerge victorious, the 48-year-old struggled to find himself near the top of the card for the remainder of his WWE career.

In the last three years, Sheamus was only featured on four WWE Premium Live Events and was given just three more opportunities to win the Intercontinental Title. All Sheamus wanted in the final stages of his career was to be a Grand Slam Champion, and though it was his decision to leave, there should've never been a point where he felt unhappy with his position in WWE, especially considering his loyalty to the company for nearly 20 years.