Report Details Backstage Reaction To Outdoor AEW Dynamite Taping: People Were 'Miserable'

The Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" which aired on July 8 certainly made many fans happy thanks to moments like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship for a second time, but one aspect of the show couldn't be ignored: the weather.

The show took place in the The BayCare Sound Outdoor Amphitheater, meaning that the stars of AEW had to go out and perform in temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees. This naturally left a few people in a bad mood, both in the crowd and in the locker room, which Bryan Alvarez noted on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"It was f***ing hot I was told," Alvarez said, with Dave Meltzer also noting how humid it was. "A lot of people on this show were miserable." Meltzer would once again mention the humidity, which he argued was probably worse than the actual heat itself.

Wrestling in boiling temperatures didn't stop the AEW roster from producing a number of moments that had the fans on their feet. Kyle Fletcher won the AEW International Championship in a grudge match against Konosuke Takeshita. Mick Foley made his first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" since signing with the company back in May, and Willow Nightingale also made her first appearance since May by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match and earning herself a shot at Thekla's AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption 2026.

AEW will return to normal temperatures this Saturday for the July 11 episode of "AEW Collision," which will take place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.