Bully Ray Reveals Moment He Loved From WWE Raw Title Match Between CM Punk & Sami Zayn

CM Punk delighted the Chicago crowd when he returned to WWE for the first time since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42 to replace Cody Rhodes and challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn. After a Helluva Kick of his own, followed by a GTS, Punk became the new champion, a move that divided wrestling fans online. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on one small spot, that happened just before the match, that he "loved more than anything else."

"When Punk gets in the ring and Sami walks to Punk and they're face-to-face, out of nowhere, Sami mushes Punk right in the face," he said. "That got a gasp from the audience and that slight little mush, shoving Punk's head, meant so much. I don't think Punk knew it was coming... Look at his face light up afterward. He was like, 'Oh. Okay, mother trucker. This is the way it's going to be?' I love those little things that the boys don't talk about, but they do anyway, because we know what the job is. I think that fired Punk up. I think it fired Sami up. I know it fired the crowd up, because I heard the reaction to it."

Bully Ray said that every scenario they came up with on "Busted Open Radio" going in to the scheduled match pitting Rhodes against Zayn didn't happen, but it didn't matter, because the scenario that WWE ran with was a "grand slam." He said everything the company did, from Zayn and Punk, to GUNTHER, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce, was great.

WWE confirmed Punk will be on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." Rhodes and GUNTHER are also advertised.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.