HOFer Jake Roberts Bemoans Lack Of Characters In WWE And AEW

WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of wrestling's most indelible characters. For the past seven years, the WWE Hall of Famer was signed to AEW primarily as a manager for Lance Archer, but has since confirmed that he's no longer with the company. Whether in WWE or AEW, Roberts feels there's something sorely missing from American wrestling.

"Lack of characters and guys are wasting so much, wasting so much. They need to go back to simple wrestling, not so much high flying," Roberts bemoaned during an interview with Bill Apter at the 80s Wrestling Con. The veteran feels that high flying has its place in pro wrestling, but thinks it's become a crutch, and should only be used when they can make it count.

In WWE, Oba Femi has caught the attention of many fans of the older wrestling style, as he embodies the powerhouses of the past. However, Roberts claims he's never seen Femi in action, suggesting that the veteran has largely stopped watching pro wrestling, but was told Femi is the new 'It Guy.'

"I hope so. They need one," Roberts said.