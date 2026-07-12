HOFer Jake Roberts Bemoans Lack Of Characters In WWE And AEW
WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of wrestling's most indelible characters. For the past seven years, the WWE Hall of Famer was signed to AEW primarily as a manager for Lance Archer, but has since confirmed that he's no longer with the company. Whether in WWE or AEW, Roberts feels there's something sorely missing from American wrestling.
"Lack of characters and guys are wasting so much, wasting so much. They need to go back to simple wrestling, not so much high flying," Roberts bemoaned during an interview with Bill Apter at the 80s Wrestling Con. The veteran feels that high flying has its place in pro wrestling, but thinks it's become a crutch, and should only be used when they can make it count.
In WWE, Oba Femi has caught the attention of many fans of the older wrestling style, as he embodies the powerhouses of the past. However, Roberts claims he's never seen Femi in action, suggesting that the veteran has largely stopped watching pro wrestling, but was told Femi is the new 'It Guy.'
"I hope so. They need one," Roberts said.
Jake The Snake Roberts proclaims he'd 'fire about half' of the current WWE roster if he was in charge
Bill Apter then shifted the discussion, asking Jake "The Snake" Roberts what he'd do if he were given control over WWE right now.
"Fire about half of them," the veteran bluntly replied. "[I'd keep] just the guys who can actually wrestle, that's the ones that I would keep."
Drawing from his experience in AEW, Roberts claimed that, across all of pro wrestling today, there are definitely a couple of talents in AEW who have earned his respect and admiration.
"I haven't really watched much in the last year, so it's unfair for me to say," he admitted, however. Roberts was then asked what working for Tony Khan was like, leading the veteran to praise his tenure there. "He is awesome. Really is. Breath of fresh air," he exclaimed. In the same interview, Roberts briefly revealed that he's no longer signed to AEW, but considering how many good things he has to say about Khan, they likely split amicably.
While Roberts never worked a promo segment against Maxwell Jacob Friedman, some fans online have compared their promo skills, and the WWE HOFer welcomes the comparison, mostly.
"His mic skills are awesome," Roberts said. "His clothing is the worst thing about him."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bill Apter and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.