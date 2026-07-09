Royce Keys Says WWE Experience Has So Far 'Exceeded' His Expectations

Following his five-year stint with AEW, Royce Keys made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble this past January, and despite not being featured on TV for over two months after the event, he's been beyond satisfied with his time wrestling for the Connecticut-based promotion.

Speaking with "WittyWhitter," Keys explained that he's still in disbelief nearly half a year after signing with WWE, sharing that he has no complaints about his current role in the company and that the experience has been better than anything he could've imagined.

"It's exceeded my expectations. It's been wild just from the moment I put pen to paper and I knew I was coming to everything that just recently happened. There's points where before my music hits and I'm going out and I just feel like everything is in slow motion ... So everything has been really great. I've been put in some great positions and knocked it out the park. So that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Keys also touched on what he's enjoyed the most about his WWE run thus far compared to his time in AEW while outlining his love for charity events and meeting fans on a weekly basis.

"The thing I'm doing more that I didn't do of was actually talk on the mic. So I've been doing that every week," he explained. "It's just me and it connects with some people ... I love doing the outside charity work, pulling up every week to the arena, meeting the fans and doing stuff with the Boys and Girls Club."

Keys last wrestled on the June 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown" where he failed to advance in the King of the Ring tournament against LA Knight, Jey Uso and Finn Balor.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WittyWhitter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.