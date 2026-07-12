Why Steve Maclin Says Returning To WWE NXT As Part Of TNA Wrestling Was 'An Odd Day'

For nearly seven years, wrestler Steve Maclin was signed to WWE and performed as Steve Cutler, acting as a member of the Forgotten Sons faction on NXT. Maclin eventually left WWE and joined TNA, where he had a successful run before requesting his release earlier this year. As part of his work with TNA, ironically, Maclin wound up back in NXT. He commented on that experience while speaking to MuscleManMalcolm.

"It was great," Maclin said. "I wish it was more of a highlight for just me, in its own. I thought there was a good story there. Maybe we can get to that somewhere down the road, too. ... For me, it was an odd day, too, because all of my friends now are coaches and producers. ... Here I am, coming as a talent, seeing everybody I haven't seen in years. ...

The NXT appearance didn't consist of a match, but instead, Maclin invaded the show alongside other TNA stars, who'd become frustrated with the constant involvement and interference from the brand's performers.

"It was an odd vibe because it's the [Performance Center]," Maclin continued. "I lived in that building for six and a half years. I trained there, I grinded it out there day in and day out trying to perfect my craft the best I could for that company."

Maclin stated that it felt good to return as a bigger star than when he'd left, complete with the International Championship in hand and his own merch for sale. As of the interview, however, Maclin confirmed that he was a free agent and could end up appearing anywhere.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.