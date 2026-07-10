Indi Hartwell & Jody Threat Advance In KO TV Title Tournament On TNA Impact

The Knockouts Television Championship tournament continued with two more opening round matches on "TNA Impact."

This tournament action featured a pair of talents from the active Knockouts roster and a pair of independent wrestling names. Firstly, the recently re-signed Indi Hartwell faced Vicious Vicki Venuto, a rising star from New Jersey. Venuto appeared on TNA programming earlier this year when she and Hartwell teamed up to take on The Diamond Collective on the Genesis pre-show. Tonight, Hartwell went against and defeated her.

Hartwell secured her win by dropping Venuto with the Hart's Donut, then pinning her for a three count. The Aussie now looks to battle either TNA's Harley Hudson or WWE's Thea Hail in the quarterfinals.

Later in the show, former Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jody Threat collided with Gabby Forza, a graduate of TNA star Brian Myers' Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. Threat picked up the victory after blocking Forza's Vader Bomb with her boots, then driving her into the mat with Pop Shove It (Fireman's carry facebuster).

With her win, Threat will move on to wrestle either Jada Stone or The System's Alisha Edwards in the next round. Last week, Mara Sade and Heather By Elegance cemented their spots in the tournament's quarterfinals.

TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks introduced the Knockouts Television Championship on the 2026 Slammiversary pre-show, noting that the brand new title would be exclusively defended on "Impact" TV after its inaugural holder was crowned. Knockouts TV Title tournament matches will continue next week with their usual ten-minute time limits.