TNA Reveals Full Bracket For Knockouts TV Title Tournament, WWE NXT Talent Involved

At Slammiversary, TNA announced they were adding another championship to their Knockouts Division, with TNA Hall of Famer Tracy Brooks announcing the Knockouts Television Championship. Now a few days later, TNA has unveiled who will be competing for the championship, including a few names from outside of the promotion. Taking to X in the early afternoon, TNA revealed the official bracket for the tournament to crown the first ever TNA Knockouts TV Champion, revealing that the tournament would take place over the coming weeks on "TNA Impact," though they didn't provide an official start date for the competition.

BREAKING: The full bracket for the Knockouts Television Title tournament has been revealed – the tournament will play out over the coming weeks every Thursday on #TNAiMPACT and you can see the action first in Albany this Wednesday and Thursday! TICKETS: https://t.co/e3oyMzv6QK pic.twitter.com/Muy3oxNoJW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 30, 2026

The tournament will feature sixteen wrestlers, most of which are part of the TNA Knockouts roster. However, it will also feature three names not signed to TNA, including indie wrestler Vicki Venuto, who previously worked for TNA earlier this year, and two wrestlers from WWE. Those two wrestlers are none other than "NXT" star Thea Hail, and former WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Wendy Choo. Hail will square off against Harley Hudson, while Choo will face off against former "NXT" star Elayna Black.

While this will be Hail's first ever foray into TNA, Choo wrestled there several times in the fall of 2024, challenging Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship, then later teaming, and feuding, with Rosemary, who Choo could face in the second round of this tournament. Hal and Choo's participation also appears to reaffirm TNA and WWE's working relationship, which had seemingly been on less than stable ground recently as WWE pulled back on talents appearing on "TNA Impact." The lone exception has been Arianna Grace and Channing Stacks, as the "NXT" stars have continued their feud with Grace's father, TNA authority figure Santino Marella.