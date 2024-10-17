WWE NXT Star Announced For TNA Bound For Glory 2024, Rosemary Comments

With a little more than a week away, TNA's marquee event, Bound for Glory, is beginning to take shape. Five matches have already been announced for the show, and at least one more is expected, with reports emerging this week that AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo would appear at the show to take on X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey. And yesterday afternoon, it was revealed that "WWE NXT" will have a presence on the show as well.

Taking to X, TNA star Rosemary revealed that "NXT's" Wendy Choo, a frequent partner of Rosemary, would be appearing at Bound for Glory. "The Demon Assassin" asked fans if anyone really expected The Shadow to be kept away from TNA's biggest event, and issued a cryptic warning to everyone in the TNA locker room to "prepare for us."

Did they think they could keep the Shadow away from the BIGGEST @ThisIsTNA weekend of the year..? Perish the thought.. Prepare for us.. 📍Oct 26#BoundForGlory 📍Oct 27#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/rUnuy5H88m — The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) October 16, 2024

Rosemary and Choo formed their alliance in late August when Choo recruited Rosemary to face NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan, prior to Choo challenging Jordan for said championship. The duo have since teamed in both "NXT" and TNA, going 1-2-1 through four matches. It's not clear if Rosemary and Choo will simply be making an appearance on Bound for Glory, or if they will be wrestling a match.

Choo's Bound for Glory debut won't be the only match with strong connections to WWE. That's because the main event will feature a clash between a former long-time WWE star and a man who gained significant notoriety in "NXT" over the summer, as Joe Hendry, fresh off releasing a Christmas song and cryptically hinting at his future, challenges Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.