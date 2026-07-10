Xia Brookside Retains Knockouts Title After No DQ Match On TNA Impact

Following her successful title victory at Slammiversary last month, Xia Brookside remains the TNA Knockouts World Champion after defeating former two-time champion and friend, Léi Yǐng Lee, in their no disqualification main event match on Thursday's "TNA Impact."

Cold and focused, these two women held nothing back. Lee wasted little time and attacked Brookside before the bell even rang. The former champion remained possessed and in control leading up towards the first commercial break. However, the tide would change after. Brookside, with a belt in hand, tortured her former friend by using the weapon in a single leg lockup, then gave her a whip towards her stomach. An explosive dropkick by Lee broke up the onslaught. Throwing in a few chairs, a kendo stick, the audience erupted when Lee drugged out a table (though it was never used). Brookside took ownership of the kendo stick Lee threw in and connected a flurry of hits. Lee returned the melee with multiple chair shots on Brookside. Though she took a title shot to the head, Lee kicked out. But it was the spiked Darkside on the chair that ultimately took her down and kept Brookside the champion.

Tonight was Brookside's first title defense. The champion's betrayal on Lee happened at Rebellion this past April, where she distracted her from recapturing the title. Lee's second reign would come a month later in May. Lee's former combined reign was 161 days.