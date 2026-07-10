Maple Leaf Pro Weekly Show Set To Stream On MyAEW

The MyAEW lineup just got a little bigger as Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's weekly show is now set to join the digital platform.

MLW and AEW announced that, starting Thursday, July 16, "MLP Mayhem" will stream for free in the United States and more than 100 other countries, exclusively on MyAEW. Scott D'Amore, who revived Maple Leaf Pro in 2024, considers this a major step in making the Canada-based wrestling promotion a global one.

"With MLP Mayhem now streaming on MyAEW in more than 100 countries, we can showcase our athletes and stories to fans around the globe every week," D'Amore said. "We're proud to join the outstanding lineup on MyAEW and grateful to AEW for helping introduce Maple Leaf Pro to a worldwide audience."

"MLP Mayhem" will mark its series debut on Wednesday, July 15 through the TSN channel in Canada, with 12am ET/9 pm PT penciled in as its weekly timeslot. Fans tuning into the show, via TSN or MyAEW, will see several familiar faces, such as former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, former AEW star Stu Grayson, and former TNA Knockout Gisele Shaw, the latter of whom reigns as the MLP Canadian Women's Champion.

"MyAEW was created to give wrestling fans access to outstanding content from around the world, and Maple Leaf Pro is an excellent addition to that growing lineup," said AEW CEO Tony Khan. "Scott D'Amore and his team have assembled an impressive roster and are producing compelling weekly programming that fans everywhere will enjoy."

MyAEW launched in March 2026, providing fans with extended access to AEW live events, pay-per-views, behind-the-scenes material, and other exclusives all in one place. In the months following, other promotions, including CMLL, Warrior Wrestling, and Limitless, have been added to the digital content lineup as well.