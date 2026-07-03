Tony Khan Elaborates On Motivation For Launching MyAEW Streaming Platform

It's still in its infancy, but MyAEW, the AEW owned streaming service, is already beginning to make waves as it partners up with several outside promotions, including promotional partner CMLL and indie promotions like PRODUCE and 1FW, to air their shows on the platform. That has people wondering if MyAEW could also become the home of video libraries from now defunct promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla or Lucha Underground, something AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about on last week's pre-Forbidden Door media call.

But while Khan admitted he was open to the idea of adding video libraries, he admitted his main goal for MyAEW content wasn't adding old content. Rather, it was being able to broadcast live content from other promotions, in order to help those companies, and their wrestlers, expand their presence.

"I'm interested in promoting a lot of these companies, and I think we can work together with them to develop their wrestlers, to develop their platforms, to grow their companies and get more opportunities for them by featuring their wrestling shows on MyAEW," Khan said. "So I think that's a great opportunity. As far as buying the company's video libraries, it depends. It would have to depend on the situation.

"The only library I've gone out and acquired like that was as part of a bigger sale when I purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair. And that's an incredibly library, and one of the top wrestling promotions of the past 40 years. And in that sense, it was a major, major transaction. For MyAEW, there absolutely could be a great opportunity to acquire more libraries, it's a great thought. But I'm also very interested in working with the promotions to feature their wrestling, and I don't necessarily have to go buy them out or take over. I think it's good to be able to disseminate and stream a lot of the great wrestling all over the world, and give these people a platform."