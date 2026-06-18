More Content Added To MyAEW Including Upcoming CMLL/NJPW Pay-Per-View

Since launching its international streaming service for AEW and ROH programming, MyAEW has been busy building its library. A few weeks after launching, it was announced that QT Marshall's 1FW would be joining the platform. New wrestling promotion, PRODUCE Wrestling will air its upcoming six episodes on MyAEW.

Ahead of the co-branded AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view — which includes ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM — MyAEW announced that another show involving two of their partners will livestream on MyAEW. CMLL presents NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026 will be live on June 19 at 10:30 PM ET. The show is not part of MyAEW's TV+PPV subscription package. Fans can watch for a fee of $9.99, however the show is not available on MyAEW Mexico. Fantastica Mania will be available with English commentary.

The Fantastica Mania 2026 card will feature:

Los Demonios Samurais & Shoma Kato vs. Los Viajeros Del Espacio

CMLL-Japan Women's Title Match: India Sioux (c) vs. Rina

Mascara Dorada & Neon & Templario vs. Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori & Titan

CMLL World Tag Team Title Match: Los Hermanos Chavez (c) vs. Dick Togo & SANADA

El Phantasmo vs. Barbaro Cavenario

Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Hechicero & Konosuke Takeshita

Main Event is Tiger Mask's Mexico Retirement Match: Tiger Mask, Blue Panther, Mistico vs. Averno, Black Tiger & Volador Jr.

MyAEW also announced that they will now host content for Warrior Wrestling, Limitless, C*4, Create-A-Pro, and WrestlePro. The platform has also been adding episodes of AEW: Dark. AEW also started airing some of its programming on Tubi.