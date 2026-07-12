WWE's Brie Bella Comments On Husband Bryan Danielson Influencing Her Wrestling

Brie Bella recently wrestled her first WWE singles match in years, taking a loss to Lainey Reed on "WWE SmackDown." Though Bella admitted to being slightly disappointed at the amount of time they were allotted, she was nonetheless thankful for the opportunity. Discussing the match on "The Nikki and Brie Show," Bella pointed out a conscious decision she's made regarding her in-ring style.

"I think when people ... watch, they see so much of Bryan's work in me," she said, referring to her husband, Bryan Danielson. "Obviously, he's my coach, so we go over stuff. ... My biggest thing I asked for is: I want to put on the Yes Lock. And [WWE] let me! ... I didn't know if they would, because it is Bryan's. And when people see the Yes Lock, it's not like they think of Brie Bella, you know?"

Bella noted that she hopes to make fans associate the move with her as well, but she's aware that it'll take some time. For now, she understands that fans think of Daniel Bryan when they see much of her offense, but her fears about WWE wanting to avoid emphasizing that connection were unfounded. As for her husband, he had no problem with Bella utilizing some of his techniques.

"It's funny because I [said], 'Bryan, I'm taking your Yes Kicks, I'm doing some knee s**t, and now the Yes Lock," she said. "He was like, 'Brie, I'm retired. If there is anyone in the world that I want to have my moves, it's my wife.' So that made me feel good."

As for the limited amount of time given to her match against Reed, Bella acknowledged that she wasn't too upset, and there were far more positive aspects of the situation than there were negative.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki and Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.