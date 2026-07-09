Brie Bella Explains Why She Was 'Bummed' Over WWE SmackDown Singles Return

For the first time in eight years, WWE fans saw Brie Bella in singles action as she took on Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid on last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown." Unfortunately for the WWE Hall of Famer, her outing resulted in a loss; moreover, it left her with a sense of disappointment.

"I've been pitching a while to have a single match. I've been wanting it forever, so when I finally was like, 'Oh, I get a singles match.' I was super excited. When I heard the times, I was bummed," Brie said on "The Nikki & Brie Show," referencing the match's three-minute time limit. "But also, I understand, SmackDown is back to two hours. It'll be two hours until January. So, all of a sudden, when you have all these storylines going on SmackDown and it's a three-hour show and then boom, you get cut down to two hours, you're back to fighting for TV time. They're going to condense a lot of stuff. So a part of me understood it."

As Brie alluded to, the July 3 "SmackDown" broadcast marked the first to adapt a two-hour runtime in 2026, with the length reportedly set to alternate between that and three hours every six months. Through December 2026, though, WWE's blue brand will produce one hour less of content, which means screen-time for in-ring talents will become even more coveted.

Given her previous work in WWE's Divas era, which frequently saw women underrepresented on programming, Brie joked that the company knew that she, out of everyone in the current roster, could best handle the minimal screentime that her match had. Nevertheless, Brie feels she made the most of it anyway.