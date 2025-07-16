AEW's Bryan Danielson Tried To Trademark The 'Yes' Chant

"AEW star Bryan Danielson reportedly attempted to trademark the "Yes" chant — a key element of his WWE character — but the filing was opposed by WWE.

"Fightful Select" has reported that WWE barred him from using the "Yes" chant and informed him not to use it when he exited WWE in 2021, which Danielson revealed at Starrcast. The WWE had told him that using the chants would violate their intellectual property, and Danielson adhered to the request for most of his career with Tony Khan's promotion. However, the former AEW World Champion reportedly tried to trademark the chant in 2023, following which WWE sent him an email, informing him about his infringement, although he does still occasionally use it on AEW television.

The "Yes" chants and the "Yes" movement gained momentum in 2014, becoming incredibly popular at every WWE venue, and catapulted Danielson into one of the most popular stars in the promotion. The fan-led movement forced WWE to alter plans and insert Danielson into the world title program at WrestleMania 30, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Over a decade later, Danielson, now with AEW, continues to get loud and passionate reactions from fans, which was on show at the recently held All In pay-per-view, where he made a surprise return to take revenge on his former Death Riders buddies. At the show, he helped Hangman Adam Page win the AEW world title from Jon Moxley. Danielson, who had stepped away from the ring last year to tend to his injuries, made a brief appearance after a recent "AEW Collision" taping and an ROH taping, which hinted that he may return to the ring soon.