Karen Jarrett Lambasts 'Net F***ing Negative' Dixie Carter

Still after all these years, Karen Jarrett remains vocal on her deep-seated abhorrence for former TNA President Dixie Carter. Based on her interview with "Dark Side of the Ring" and what she said recently on her husband Jeff Jarrett's "My World" podcast, she felt Carter sold Jeff (the former co-founder of TNA Wrestling) down the river for her own personal gain, and not for what was best for the Nashville-based promotion.

"I didn't realize until six months ago how much rage and hate I still have for that woman, like to the depth that I have for that woman," Karen said. "She tried to destroy my husband, but only made us stronger. Everything happens for a reason. I tried to tell myself and it was all part of God's plan, but that woman, she caused a lot of pain, and a lot of people lost their jobs for being associated with Jeff Jarrett...I think she is a very vain, evil woman. She has no idea how Jeff protected her from herself for years."

When asked by Jeff's co-host Conrad Thompson if Carter was either a net positive or net negative for wrestling, Karen replied with, "A thousand percent a net f**king negative."

Earlier this week, the highly acclaimed television series "Dark Side of the Ring" premiered its seventh season with two episodes that documented Jeff's hand in creating TNA in 2002, and the rapid downfall that came immediately after. Back then, Carter played a major role in saving the company from financial ruin by convincing her family's business, Panda Energy, to invest in it. Once they did, she went from handling TNA's marketing to becoming its president from 2002 through 2016. Often seen as a polarizing figure in pro wrestling, some credit her tenure for doing two things: securing decent television deals and for molding the company to become the second most popular wrestling promotion in the United States at the time.

The third and concluding part of "Jeff Jarrett & The Battle for TNA" airs next Tuesday on VICE TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.