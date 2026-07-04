DSOTR Producer Evan Husney Had To 'Beg' For Extension Of TNA Story

This Tuesday, the documentary series, "Dark Side of the Ring," will return with its seventh season. Kicking off the premiere will be a three-part event that will uncover the underbelly of TNA Wrestling, and the countless pitfalls it has had since its opening in 2002. Promoting this upcoming season, producer Evan Husney spoke with John Pollock of "POST Wrestling" on what viewers can expect from these specific episodes, including the manpower behind how they had to condense decades of this company's history into three parts in under three hours.

"This is crazy, but yeah, we're doing the TNA saga, trying to fit it in those three hours. I mean, hey, this was supposed to be a two-hour program, and it existed as such for a very long time until we had a panic that there was no way this was going to be...there's no way to fit it all into that. We had to beg and plead for an extra hour, which thankfully, the network gave to us at the final 11th hour, and scrambled, and re-edited everything. But we're here and we're excited. I'm very stoked for people to check it out. It's an epic story," Husney said.

What's interesting to point out is the fact that Husney and his team wrote, researched, and pitched the idea of a spin-off for this, calling it "The Six Sides of TNA," a nod to the company's former six-sided ring from June 2004 to January 2010, and again from June 2014 through January 2018 (when it was officially retired). Husney said they wanted to create a six-part miniseries that encompassed not only the Jarrett's, but everyone who came and went after their ownership and leadership.

Despite how many times the company has found itself on life support, as Pollock put it, "The story of TNA, it never ends. But the guarantee is that the company will outlive the both of us." Today, TNA is once again in a sink or swim situation, as the company is facing a laundry list of shortcomings. From the removal of Scott D'Amore, Gail Kim, to the recent exits of talents Dani Luna, Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, Tessa Blanchard, Eric Young, Sami Callihan, and its former Head of Creative Tommy Dreamer, the company is trying to redesign and rebuild its empire under the leadership of TNA President Carlos Silva and its owner, Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "POST Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.