Nattie Believes Sami Zayn Will Become 'Massive Babyface' Following WWE Title Loss

Sami Zayn's run as Undisputed WWE Champion has come to an end, but something significant may still await him, according to fellow WWE star Nattie at least.

Following Zayn's title loss to CM Punk on "WWE Raw," Nattie believes that WWE fans will embrace him, perhaps more than they ever have before. "You might disagree with me, but I actually think that Sami is going to come out of this thing as a massive, massive babyface," Nattie said on "Busted Open Radio." "We saw Sami doing stuff with Trick [Williams]. Remember when the fans were booing Sami when he was getting ready to wrestle Trick and everybody was turning on him? Well, as soon as our fans can turn on someone, they can also get behind someone."

To illustrate the trend of fans and pundits' wavering perceptions, Nattie noted that recent training sessions at The Dungeon 2.0 included discussions about Zayn's loss and the emotional promo he cut after it. Those conversations amongst wrestlers then yielded a general feeling of sympathy toward Zayn.

"People feel like Sami was screwed," Nattie said. "Didn't he have the title for what, ten days? So he had it for less than two weeks, but I'm telling you, it feels like it could spark something really cool for Sami."

Zayn initially claimed the Undisputed WWE Championship by pinning Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions on June 28. Rhodes earned a rematch against Zayn shortly after, but come bell time on "Raw," he was unable to compete. As a result, a returning CM Punk challenged and bested Zayn for the title in his hometown of Chicago instead.