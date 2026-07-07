Sami Zayn Has Profanity-Laden Reaction To Undisputed WWE Title Loss To CM Punk On Raw

Sami Zayn's reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship came to a screeching halt on "WWE Raw" on Monday in Chicago when CM Punk made his return to challenge for the gold. After Zayn's original opponent, Cody Rhodes, was brutally taken out by GUNTHER backstage, "The Second City Saint" was revealed to be his new opponent for the main event of the show.

After a back-and-forth bout where the pair hit one another's finishers, it was Punk to emerge victorious after a Helluva Kick, then a Go To Sleep. After the match, WWE cameras caught up with an irate Zayn backstage in a video posted to social media. As an obviously emotional Zayn rants to the camera, and the Chicago crowd still celebrating can be heard in the background.

"How is that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch to get the WWE Championship, after I finally get it, nine days after I get it, that piece of s*** can walk back in here after not being here for months?" Zayn questioned. "For months. And waltz right in and get it? Get a chance? That motherf*****. He has no business. No business."

As the "Raw" theme song plays to seemingly end the show for the live crowd, Zayn falls to his knees and begins to sob. The camera stays on the distraught former champion for a moment before the video ends.

Punk returned to WWE for the first time since the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42, the event where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns. On that edition of "Raw," Punk went face-to-face with then Undisputed WWE Champion Rhodes, where the pair seemingly agreed to a match for the gold in the future. Zayn won the title from Rhodes, in a triple threat match involving GUNTHER, at Night of Champions.