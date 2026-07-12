Bully Ray Says TNA's Issues Come 'From The Top' And Not The Locker Room

Despite the dark side that's been the center of headlines as of late (Tommy Dreamer's departure from head of creative, multiple in-ring talents exits, etc.), Total Nonstop Action (TNA) has a lot of positive attributes that remain untouched in other premier and commercialized promotions in North America. From its fast-paced X-Division roster, revolutionized Knockouts division, and how it created and revitalized wrestler's careers, former TNA talent Bully Ray witnessed all of that and more. With so many trying to point the finger on who fumbled TNA in its earliest stages after last week's premiere of "Dark Side of the Ring," Ray clarifies who the ownership should go towards.

"I can tell you, the issues always were at the top. Never the bottom," the Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open Radio." "It was never because of a lack of effort from the talent, it was never the locker rooms fault. Those men and women worked hard. Real hard."

Ray enjoys how the "Dark Side of the Ring" crew put together the three-part saga of TNA's rise and fall. Though many will have their say on why the company isn't the second most popular promotion like it once was back in 2002, Ray begs viewers to never blame the talents. If anything, they're the lifeblood that keeps the promotion running today.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.