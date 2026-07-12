AEW's Jeff Jarrett Talks TKO-Netflix Deal, Sheamus Departing WWE

Jeff Jarrett, current AEW star and co-founder of TNA, was born into the professional wrestling business, and his thoughts and opinions carry weight to many. Jarrett recently sat down on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he addressed TKO's deal with Netflix, and said he's spoken about it with Nick Khan, and WWE has "printed money" since its merger with UFC.

"To me, I'm the idiot if I start throwing stones and, 'Hey, creative's this and that, and they went back to Vegas back-to-back years,'" Jarrett said. "Okay, who said they were not going to make mistakes? Creative's subjective. Stock is not. The one thing that I'm very curious about is... [AEW President] Tony [Khan] answers to Tony. Vince [McMahon] used to answer to Vince... [CEO President] Ari [Emanuel] answers to Wall Street. How long? How sustainable is that going to be?"

Jarrett said it's hard to explain to Wall Street as a wrestling company what they need to invest in. He also said that trying to explain to investors why they need to keep a certain star is difficult, as well,

"You can tell, Sheamus is the latest, but the restructuring of deals," he said. "I get that, because they're answering to Wall Street. Wall Street might not understand, 'Hey, we've got to keep this talent... Yeah, we're paying them, and we're paying them big money, and yeah, they're sitting on the bench, but boy, oh boy, when we call them off the bench, they're a brand name. They can deliver."

Jarrett said he isn't trying to predict the future, and what TKO has done with the stock is amazing. He questioned, however, just where WWE will be two years from now.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.