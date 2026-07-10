Sheamus Updates Social Media Profiles With New Name, Says Goodbye To WWE

This past weekend, it was reported that Sheamus' WWE contract was coming to an end, and though he was offered an extension, "The Celtic Warrior" opted not to re-sign with the company, making him a free agent for the first time in 19 years. Throughout this week, Sheamus has received an outpour of support from his former WWE colleagues as well as fans who have followed his journey for years, and on Friday morning, he addressed his departure on social media while updating his Instagram and X handles to his real name, Stephen Farrelly.

"Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Burger after Banger after Banger after Banger after 💔😞. slán mo WWE chairde 👋🏻. S. Farrelly."

Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Burger after Banger after Banger after Banger after 💔😔 slán mo WWE chairde 👋🏻 S. Farrelly — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) July 10, 2026

Just a couple of days ago, it was also reported that a "high level" WWE official approached TKO in order to convince to keep Sheamus with the promotion. The report also claimed that the figure within WWE's office highlighted the value Sheamus brings to WWE both in and out of the ring. At this time, it's believed that Sheamus has also expressed interest in wrestling for AEW, where he could reunite with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli, who was known as Cesaro in WWE.

Many of Sheamus' close friends in the industry also paid tribute to his WWE career, including stars like Drew McIntyre, who's been open about his friendship with the 48-year-old over the years. In addition, many legends have come forward to share their thoughts on Sheamus leaving the company, including "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, who thought the Irish star was going to be a WWE "lifer."