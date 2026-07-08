Booker T Comments On Sheamus Leaving WWE: 'We're In A Different Time Now'
Booker T doesn't find fault with WWE over Sheamus' exit from the promotion.
Sheamus reportedly rejected WWE's suggestion to restructure his deal and has left the promotion, ending his long career with the promotion. While discussing it on his "Hall of Fame" show, he questioned why people are surprised and even wondered what the term "lifer" meant in pro wrestling.
"I said, 'Man, we're in a different time now. It ain't like it was back in the day.' You know what I mean? You know, when it's the Attitude Era, when you think guys are going to be around, you know, for a hundred years, that was never there. When I hear the term 'lifer,' you know, [people saying] 'I thought he was going to be a lifer. I thought he was good.' What the hell does that really mean in a job? When you work at a job, what does that really mean? I mean, does anybody expect any basketball player to stay on the same team forever? Any football player?" he asked.
Booker T pointed out that Sheamus has had a nearly two-decade-long career with WWE, rubbishing claims that such releases could be a problem for the company.
"But there's a life expectancy in everything, okay?" he said. "Sheamus is 48 years old. Sheamus started in WWE in 2007 in the FCW program. He started on the main roster in 2009. This guy's had a damn near 20-year career as a professional wrestler in one company."
Booker T doesn't blame WWE for Sheamus' exit
Booker T recalled his own experience, stating how he prepared himself for an alternate career path once he turned 30, ultimately leading to him starting his wrestling school. He's confident that Sheamus also has similar plans.
He revealed that he had a conversation with WWE when it switched management to ask about his standing in the promotion. The WWE legend said he wasn't content to become complacent and believes Sheamus, too, will want to work elsewhere after his WWE exit, with reports suggesting he will have plenty of options.
"Someone like Sheamus, a four-time world champion, all right, he's put in his work. And the thing is, if Sheamus left WWE, he still can go and make money and still do this thing for however many more years he actually wants to do it, if he wants to do it," said Booker T.
The "WWE NXT" commentator absolved WWE management of any wrongdoing in Sheamus' situation, explaining that this could happen at any company.
"So when I hear people literally trying to make WWE the bad guy when somebody gets released, laid off, or fired, that just gets me because that happens in any corporation. It really does," he concluded.
Sheamus, while reportedly still under contract with WWE, was recently moved to WWE's alumni section.