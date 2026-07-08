Booker T Comments On Sheamus Leaving WWE: 'We're In A Different Time Now'

Booker T doesn't find fault with WWE over Sheamus' exit from the promotion.

Sheamus reportedly rejected WWE's suggestion to restructure his deal and has left the promotion, ending his long career with the promotion. While discussing it on his "Hall of Fame" show, he questioned why people are surprised and even wondered what the term "lifer" meant in pro wrestling.

"I said, 'Man, we're in a different time now. It ain't like it was back in the day.' You know what I mean? You know, when it's the Attitude Era, when you think guys are going to be around, you know, for a hundred years, that was never there. When I hear the term 'lifer,' you know, [people saying] 'I thought he was going to be a lifer. I thought he was good.' What the hell does that really mean in a job? When you work at a job, what does that really mean? I mean, does anybody expect any basketball player to stay on the same team forever? Any football player?" he asked.

Booker T pointed out that Sheamus has had a nearly two-decade-long career with WWE, rubbishing claims that such releases could be a problem for the company.

"But there's a life expectancy in everything, okay?" he said. "Sheamus is 48 years old. Sheamus started in WWE in 2007 in the FCW program. He started on the main roster in 2009. This guy's had a damn near 20-year career as a professional wrestler in one company."