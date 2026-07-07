Backstage Details On Sheamus' WWE Contract, Imminent Departure & Potential Future

More details have emerged regarding Sheamus' surprising WWE exit, with a report suggesting that he is still contractually tied to the promotion.

"Fightul Select" has reported that while Sheamus has been moved to the alumni section, his deal with WWE hasn't expired yet. The outlet said that the Irish star had signed a five-year deal with the TKO-owned company in 2023 and is unsure why his deal is set to expire soon. They were told by WWE sources that Sheamus turned down a restructured contract offer, which reportedly was for less money than his previous contract.

"Fightful" believes that Sheamus will draw significant interest from independent promotions in the States and elsewhere. AEW is, of course, also seen as a potential destination, with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli, likely to recommend the promotion to sign him. AEW, the report claimed, didn't know that Sheamus' contract would expire, as per sources within the company. There's still a question mark over what ring name the former WWE star could use, with the report stating that Sheamus O'Shaunessy, a name that Sheamus used before his WWE main roster stint, could be one option.

The Sheamus O'Shaunessy ring name was last used in FCW in 2009 and at a few main roster house shows, after being used extensively on the independent circuit before he became a WWE star.