High-Level WWE Official Reportedly 'Went To Bat' For Sheamus Prior To His Departure

Long-time WWE star Sheamus' release from the promotion was a baffling move by WWE's owner, TKO, and it seems that some within the company pushed for him to remain.

WWE's offer to Sheamus to restructure his contract was rejected by him, resulting in his exit. Now, "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" has disclosed that a "high-level" figure within the WWE office reportedly spoke to TKO in an attempt to convince them to keep Sheamus with the company. The unnamed person reportedly informed TKO about the value Sheamus brings to WWE, both inside and outside the ring. The report also added that the former WWE world champion would be interested in a move to AEW, according to someone close to the star.

A recent report claimed that while Sheamus' name was removed from the roster, his contract with WWE has not yet expired, with no indication of when it will end.

Sheamus' exit opens the door for him to reunite with his former WWE tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli, formerly Cesaro, a move that WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes could happen. Wherever Sheamus wrestles next will mark a significant change for him, as he will be competing outside the WWE bubble for the first time since 2007.