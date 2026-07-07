WWE's Drew McIntyre Pays Tribute To Departing Sheamus

It came as a shock to many over the weekend when it was revealed that long-time WWE star Sheamus was departing the promotion when his contract expired, having reportedly turned down an extension to stay. A few days later, a long-time friend and former rival is now paying tribute to him. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, WWE star Drew McIntyre posted two photos of himself with Sheamus, one from the duo's earlier days in the wrestling business, and another one showing the two squaring off in the ring. McIntyre included a clover emoji right next to a hamburger, a reference to a promo McIntyre had made about Sheamus eating too many burgers while out with injury.

Though they did team together briefly from 2022 to 2023, Sheamus and McIntyre have largely been connected due to their long-time rivalry, having faced off countless times between McIntyre's two stints with WWE. Among their most famous matches against each other are their 2022 Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook on "SmackDown," which McIntyre won, and a three way match at WrestleMania 39 involving GUNTHER, who ultimately outlasted Sheamus and McIntyre to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The latter match has since gone on to be considered one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

Alas, the battles between Sheamus and McIntyre are over for now, as McIntyre is expected to return to WWE programming in the future after finishing up acting commitments. As for Sheamus, the future is uncertain for the former WWE Champion, though it's expected he will draw plenty of interest from outside promotions. A Monday evening report revealed that at least one name within AEW was expected to pitch Sheamus coming into the promotion, while its believed CMLL is also interested in using him.