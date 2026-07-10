Tavion Heights Compares Himself To WWE Star Jacob Fatu

Ever since multiple "WWE NXT" stars such as Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Joe Hendry were called up to the main roster following WrestleMania 42, Tavion Heights has been one of the talents to step up to the plate in WWE's developmental brand. Heights has taken on NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, and most recently, unsuccessfully challenged former stablemate and friend Myles Borne for his North American Championship.

Heights recently sat down on the "Battleground Podcast" to talk about his career and the chase for his first title in "NXT." When asked what's the one thing he believes he can do better than anyone else in "NXT," he compared himself to one top main roster star.

"There is a level of amplitude of explosiveness and aggression that I bring that I don't think there's another talent on this roster that does," Heights said. "The only one that comes to mind when I think about it on main roster is Jacob Fatu. I think there's a level of deranged, of believability, of realness, that I carry. I am exactly who I say I am. No part of this is a gimmick for me."

Heights said he'd choose Fatu if given the option of picking anyone from "NXT," the main roster, AAA, or NOAH to challenge. He said Fatu has a "deranged craziness" that only he can match.

"I think people get intimidated by it, but I have this dog-eat mentality," he explained. "...we can just ride that all the way to the top until we come down, bearing balls of fire. That's my style. By lock or bust is my motto."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.