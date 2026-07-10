WWE Champ CM Punk Announced For Saturday Night's Main Event At Madison Square Garden

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk's summer schedule is filling up after he defeated Sami Zayn for the gold on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" live from his home turf of Chicago. According to a new report, he's been added to WWE's next big special.

According to PWInsider, WWE issued a live event advisory for Punk, and among the dates is Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18. Punk is listed under "featured superstars" on the page for the New York City event on WWE's website.

The page doesn't specify whether or not Punk will be defending his title on the show, however. Also included under "featured" are Danhausen and JD McDonagh, who are set to square off one-on-one, as well as Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, the latter of whom are set to challenge Paige and Brie Bella, also listed, for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Current reports indicate that Punk will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on either night one or two of SummerSlam, against former champion Cody Rhodes. The pair went face-to-face on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42, where they seemed to foreshadow a match, when the "American Nightmare" still had the title.

Punk made his return to WWE, the first time since his post-WrestleMania promo with Rhodes, on Monday's edition of the show against Zayn. He replaced Rhodes in the main event match after the star was taken out backstage by GUNTHER. "The Second City Saint" ended Zayn's nine-day reign with the title, a divisive move amongst wrestling fans online.