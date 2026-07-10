Backstage News On Lack Of Date Or Location Announcement For WWE Survivor Series 2026

WWE WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next year, but that's all fans really know about the event, as a date has yet to be set. When it comes to WWE Survivor Series 2026, an event usually slated for November, normally in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, neither a location or date have been announced for the show.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, that's because WWE had reportedly been planning to host Survivor Series internationally this year, plans which have fallen through, according to sources. No potential locations outside of the United States were specified in the report.

The outlet noted that Boston made a play to host the event, but much like Saturday Night's Main Event last December, where Boston-native John Cena's retirement match took place, negotiations fell through when it came to finances. The show emanated from Washington, D.C.

WrestleVotes noted that a location as to where Survivor Series will take place is expected to happen before WWE SummerSlam, on August 1 and 2 in Minnesota. The outlet did not note if a date would be announced at the time, as well.

Last year's event took place at Petco Park in San Diego, California on November 29. It was the first Survivor Series to take place in an outdoor venue, as well as the first inside a MLB stadium. The show was headlined by the men's WarGames match, which saw The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre defeat the babyface team of CM Punk, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.