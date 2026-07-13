AEW's Jeff Jarrett Sympathizes With Triple H's Position As Head Of WWE Creative

As Jeff Jarrett put it best: "Servant leadership isn't easy." So, he gives recognition where it matters most. And that's towards WWE's Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. When asked how Triple H fares in his ascent from being a former in-ring talent to his now high pressure roles backstage, Jarrett thinks the WWE Hall of Famer is doing a remarkable job.

"Fantastic," the TNA and WWE Hall of Famer said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Because I don't know who he has to answer to. I mean, I truly don't know – does he have to make fill in the blank happy today...Look, when you're in that seat, you always got to appease a top talent, a top babyface, a top heel...that's part of the game. But at the end of the day, you still got the stick. Paul's got how many people above him with bigger sticks? That ain't easy...You don't get groomed by the chairman himself and not walk away."

Following the retirement of his father-in-law and former Chairman and CEO of WWE Vince McMahon, Levesque is just days away from celebrating four years of calling the creative shots in WWE. During an interview with Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Wanna Talk About," "The Game" revealed that while he's learned how to stand firm in this position, the hardest part still is taking accountability for decisions that aren't fully his own.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.