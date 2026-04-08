Triple H Reveals Which WWE WrestleMania Was The First One With Him In Charge

Though he still answers to Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel, and the rest of TKO, Triple H is essentially at the top of the food chain in WWE, running the day to day creative of the promotion as its chief content officer. But it took a long time for him to get the point, as evident by a new report this week regarding WWE's Shareholder lawsuit, which revealed that Triple H was constantly looking over his shoulder at his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, WWE's former chairman who remained involved in WWE creative after returning from his retirement and up till he resigned due to Janel Grant's lawsuit against him.

As a result of that, many consider WrestleMania 40 two years ago to be the first WrestleMania where Triple H was firmly in charge of WWE's creative direction. Sitting down with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" Triple H was asked if he felt that way. Eventually, he seemed to indicate that was in fact the case, though he also suggested there was never a firm time that he ever felt like he was totally in charge of WWE.

"There was...and again, this is where I'm terrible with times, it's not like one day 'Here, it's yours' and everything else went away, right?" Triple H said. "There were so many aspects to that of...you know 'Hey, Vince is stepping away. You're going to take this spot.'

"But he's chiming in and he's still meeting with me all the time, and he's still directing traffic from the side. There's no real...no real clear moment for me [for when I took over]. But I would consider it that, yes."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription