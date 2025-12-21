WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H Sees Himself As A 'Custodian' Of History

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is WWE's Chief Content Officer, responsible for determining the promotion's creative direction among other responsibilities. Having spent decades in the pro wrestling industry, Levesque has developed something of a reverence for its history. That has resulted in Levesque gathering quite a collection of pro wrestling memorabilia, as revealed during a sit-down with Complex, where he showed off the many items on display in his office.

"I see myself as the custodian of the history of this and its protection going forward," Levesque said.

On Levesque's office wall is a collection of 17 championship belts, with the oldest dating back upwards of 70 years. The executive showed off a title belt awarded to Buddy Rogers in the 1950s, with the item estimated to be worth $150,000. Rogers eventually dropped that title to Bruno Sammartino, which kicked off Sammartino's monumental world title reign.

"I'm a huge history buff of the business," Levesque said. "This wall collection, when we were building this office space for me, [the idea] was: if I could [have whatever I] want, what would I want to have in here? And it's the representation of the lineage of this company."

Levesque recalled being able to show the classic title belt to Sammartino before he died, with the veteran wrestler growing emotional upon seeing it. A few other items occupy a place of importance in Levesque's office, including two pairs of boots. One set were Andre the Giant's, while the others belonged to Triple H's trainer and mentor, Killer Kowalski.

"When it comes to wrestling collectibles, it's more about making sure that history is protected and that [it] lasts for generations and people can see it," Levesque stated. "For far too long, I think we had this giant warehouse of all these things that we'd accumulated over the years, but it was [all] just sitting there, falling apart, collecting dust. And to have that be cleaned up, documented, immortalized, I think, is the coolest thing in the world."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Complex and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.