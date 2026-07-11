Report: WWE Potentially Running Big Event In Major League Baseball Stadium

Hey, Major League Baseball. Put WWE in, coach. They're ready to play. According to PWInsider Elite, MLB sources are entertaining the idea of having WWE play centerfield with one of its major and annual Premium Live Events (PLE) sometime this fall or in 2027 at the American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. As of this report, things are still pending, but it appears both parties are currently talking.

Since WWE is looking towards the fall as its projected time, speculations are that the PLE featured in Milwaukee could be Survivor Series, which is usually held every November. Originally, WWE was supposed to take its traditional event internationally this year, but those plans have been terminated. What's interesting to note is that the American Family Field can hold about 40,000 fans. Last year's Survivor Series PLE was held at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Speaking of MLB's affiliation with pro wrestling, AEW is coming off its Brawl in the Ballpark event on Friday. This staged event was held at Target Field, following the game between the hometown team of the Minnesota Twins against the Los Angeles Angels. The non-televised show featured stars such as The Hurt Syndicate, Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Top Flight, and Minnesota's own Julia Hart.