Tony Khan Announces Hangman Adam Page Will Return On Saturday's AEW Collision

Former AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page has not been seen in the company since AEW Revolution 2026 back in March. He bought all his eggs in one basket by challenging MJF for the title in a Texas Death Match, where if he lost he would never challenge for the title again, but he would lose that match and take a break from wrestling as a result. However, that break will be ending on July 11 as Page will be returning to All Elite Wrestling.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

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TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11 Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA! We haven't seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/L97k4j9oj4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2026

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Page will not only be on the July 11 episode of "AEW Collision," but that he will kick off the show. "Collision" takes place in Roanoke, Virginia, which isn't too far from where Page lives, so there is every chance that he could be making a one-off appearance, but now that Kenny Omega is the AEW World Champion and the company is on the road to AEW All In London, Page's could be factored into the company's plans as the big event at Wembley Stadium draws ever closer.

Elsewhere on the show, three championships will be on the line. Hikaru Shida will look to make her first defense of the AEW TBS Championship when she takes on Harley Cameron, who will be looking to bounce back after missing out on the title in the Survival of the Fittest Match that Shida won on July 1. Mark Davis will put his AEW National Championship on the line against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, with Andrade El Idolo promised a match against Davis if "Dunkzilla" retains against Bailey. On top of those matches, Bandido will defend the ROH World Championship against Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in what will be Bandido's 13th defense of the crown he has held since April of last year.