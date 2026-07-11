Former WWE & AEW Star Jake Hager Knocked Out On Power Slap

It was a slap that rocked the very foundation of The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, when former pro wrestlers Amanpreet Singh (formerly known as TNA star Mahabali Shera) and Jake Hager (former WWE and AEW star) battle-tested their strength at the Power Slap 21 Tournament.

Kicking things off in the first round, Hager got the best of Singh. But the former TNA star returned the favor and cleaned Hager's clock, causing him to fall flat on his back and take the knockout defeat in the third round.

HAGER GOES DOWN Amanpreet Singh with the R3 KO 💥 Tune into $VET #PowerSlap21 LIVE NOW on Youtube 👉 https://t.co/oTKIWIGZg9 pic.twitter.com/FGbR3nxnek — Power Slap (@powerslap) July 11, 2026

As it stands now, both men have transitioned from pro wrestlers to competitive slap fighters, though Hager returned to the squared circle and wrestled for World Wrestling Council for its "Aniversario 53" event on June 27. Earlier this year, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he had officially signed with Power Slap. Hager started with the Power Slap promotion during WrestleMania 42, even picking up a win. He is best known for his tenures in WWE under the persona of Jack Swagger and with AEW from 2019 through 2024. After leaving AEW, Hager felt vexed by Tony Khan, even going so far as to say that he felt the AEW president did not appreciate his contributions.

As for Singh, his last pro wrestling match was a loss in singles competition against Dustin Jackson at "OVW Overdrive" on October 22, 2024. Most of his tenure in the industry was with TNA, although he briefly joined WWE's developmental in 2018. He is a former OVW Heavyweight Champion.