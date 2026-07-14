WWE's Finn Balor Says Judgment Day Almost Had A Very Different Name

Acting as the judge, jury, and executioners of WWE, The Judgment Day arose in 2022, with Finn Balor joining the ranks the same year it began. Even though many have stood in their opposition, none left as big of a mark as GUNTHER did, when he called the faction "Street Trash." Taunting the name, Balor revealed whether the group ever thought of changing their name to it.

"No," he immediately replied on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." So, that came from there being a program at GUNTHER, I think it was GUNTHER and Dom [Mysterio], and he referred to us all as street trash. And we said, 'Let's just lean into it, we're the Judgment Day, we're street trash,' and we kind of just leaned into it, but it didn't really catch on. People remember, like Bullet Club and The Demon; they don't remember Street Trash. It's not all home runs.

Though his strategic catchphrase of "when you listen to Finn, you win" helped advance the careers of his fellow stablemates in Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and JD McDonagh, the voice of reason was excommunicated (more like physically tossed out) of the group this past March. He left "WWE Raw" and is now flying solo over on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.