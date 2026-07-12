JBL Believes Mike Santana Should Head Directly To WWE's Main Roster

When Mike Santana rejoined TNA Wrestling in 2024, "The Realest" spread his wings and flourished as a singles star, becoming the company's staple and former two-time TNA World Champion. Now after posting on social media the date of July 15, many are wondering what will transpire this Wednesday for the free agent. WWE mainstay John "Bradshaw" Layfield thinks the former LAX member would be a great asset for the Stamford-based promotion. But does he see him best suited for "WWE NXT" or the company's main roster.

"I think the main roster," the Hall of Famer said on "Something to Wrestle." "When you have as many shows as WWE has, they have about, what, a thousand hours of programming a week or something like that...You need a lot of talent and you need a lot of deep talent...I think Santana will be a great fit on the main roster."

Santana has been featured on "NXT" several times, beginning in May 2025. Outside of TNA, he worked for AEW from 2019 through 2024. In his interview with Ariel Helwani, Santana revealed there were no hard feelings between himself and Tony Khan's promotion. He just wanted to expand his brand. Remaining cryptic, "The Real Deal" is keeping everything close to the vest at this time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.