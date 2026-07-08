Former TNA Champ Mike Santana Shares Cryptic Message As Free Agency, WWE Loom

Rumors regarding Mike Santana's future have been a topic of conversation for months now, and it was only a few days after he lost the TNA World Heavyweight Championship to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary that it was confirmed that Santana had finished up with the promotion and wouldn't be returning. What wasn't confirmed, however, was when Santana would be able to make his next move. During a Wednesday Instagram post, Santana indicated it would be next week, posting a photo with the date 7/15 on it, indicating that would be the day he hits free agency.

Once he is free and clear, many expect that Santana will sign with WWE, although there has been no confirmation yet that the two sides have put pen to paper. During his two years with TNA, Santana made multiple appearances in "WWE NXT," most notably feuding with then "NXT" star Trick Williams over the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, a title Santana defeated Williams for at Bound for Glory 2025. His most recent appearance for "NXT" was at the end of March, wrestling in Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater. WWE is scheduled to hold Saturday Night's Main Event in Madison Square Garden proper on July 18, just three days after Santana becomes available.

Though Santana would be free and clear to sign with any other wrestling promotion besides WWE, there has been no reports, rumor, or speculation about him going elsewhere. The former TNA star had previously spent five years working for AEW, which he joined shortly after the promotion's inception with his then partner Ortiz. Despite competing in high profile matches as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle stable, the duo never held the AEW World Tag Team Championships before breaking up following a real life falling out, and a frustrated Santana later departed AEW for TNA in early 2024.