AEW's MVP Was Initially Hesitant To Accept Bad Bunny

MVP has detailed how he was skeptical about Bad Bunny before he debuted in WWE, but his opinion quickly changed.

Unlike some celebrities, Bad Bunny put his heart and soul into his in-ring debut, which came at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, earning many fans, including AEW's MVP.

"I knew of Bad Bunny, like you couldn't not like [know him]," said MVP on "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze." "Off the top, I heard the name Bad Bunny and I was turned off. Like, Bad Bunny? I don't want to hear that."

The AEW star said his stance changed when he learned that Bad Bunny was from Puerto Rico, revealing that one of his first jobs in wrestling was there and that the Grammy Award winner was a lifelong fan of the business. He went on to discuss how quickly he became impressed by Bad Bunny's dedication to professional wrestling.

"He is passionate about his fandom. But I didn't know him. Wasn't really into his music. I'm just like, 'Here's another celebrity coming into WWE to, you know, do something, whatever, whatever,'" he said. "He rented a house in Orlando and had a ring set up at the house. And I think Adam Pearce, maybe Jamie Noble — I don't remember exactly — but there were some very knowledgeable and skilled producers who were going and training him and working with him. And I would hear these guys talk about how hard he was working, and I was like, 'Oh, wow. Okay.' And I remember it was after WrestleMania in Tampa. I was blown away by his performance. I was like, 'Whoa.' I was so impressed by Bad Bunny's performance at WrestleMania. I could clearly see. I mean, I was hearing how hard he was working, but the proof is in the pudding."

MVP said he was just as impressed by Bad Bunny's humility as he was by his in-ring performance. He personally went to the musician's locker room to tell him he had earned his respect with what he did in the ring, with Bad Bunny embracing him and thanking him for his praise.