Damian Priest 'Listening' To His Body Regarding WWE Future

WWE's Damian Priest has admitted that he's beginning to slow down and has revealed the age at which he plans to retire.

Priest, who has been wrestling for two decades, recently revealed on the "Chrissy Chaos" podcast that he hasn't set a timeline for his retirement. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, though, said that he will not wrestle into his '50s, like some of wrestling's greats.

"I don't have a number. I don't have a time [for when I will retire by]," Priest said. "But I know that I'm going to listen to my body, and I can already tell — it's just natural that you're going to start slowing down. So I don't know how much time I have left, but I don't plan on leaving anytime soon. But at the same time, no, into my 50s? Definitely not. Before 50, I'll be done."

There are currently a few stars in WWE who are in their 50s or nearing that age, including someone Priest knows well, his tag team partner R-Truth, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, both of whom are in their 50s. Others, like Brock Lesnar, who is reportedly close to retiring, are nearing the 50-year mark.

Priest is currently eight years into his WWE run, having debuted in "WWE NXT" in 2018 before being promoted to the main roster a few years later. He has achieved quite a bit in his WWE career, having won the world title, the United States Championship, and the tag team titles.